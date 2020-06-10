Culture - Sports Female defender wins 2019 football fair play award Defender Chuong Thi Kieu from the national women’s football team won the 2019 Fair Play Award at a ceremony in HCM City on June 9.

Culture - Sports Marathon inspires next generations of runners Run4Self is a community, gathering running lovers in the capital city of Hanoi. It’s also the organizer of Kids Running marathon, an event for kids who love running.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to play Malaysia in World Cup qualifiers on October 13 The match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is slated for October 13 in Malaysia, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced.