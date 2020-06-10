HBSO hosts concert to mark Beethoven’s birthday
The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will host a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on June 13.
HCM City pianists Nguyen Thuy Yen (right) and Pham Nguyen Anh Vu will perform at a concert celebrating the 250th birthday of Beethoven at the Opera House on June 13. (Photo courtesy of HBSO)
The concert’s highlight will be one of the German composer's most famous compositions, Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op. 67, written between 1804 and 1808.
The symphony was first performed at Theater an der Wien in Vienna in 1808. It is one of the best-known compositions in western classical music and one of the most frequently played symphonies.
Another Beethoven's composition, Coriolan Overture, will be performed.
The work was written in 1807 for Austrian dramatist Heinrich Joseph von Collin's 1804 tragedy Coriola, which was based on Shakespeare’s play Coriolanus.
The concert will also present Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat written by Mozart in 1779 when he was 23. The work has three movements. Its first and third movements are fast and energetic, while the second is languid and hauntingly melodic.
The performance will feature pianist Nguyen Thuy Yen and Pham Nguyen Anh Vu from the HCM City Conservatory of Music.
The concert will be conducted by Meritorious Artist Tran Vuong Thach, HBSO’s director.
HBSO is offering 20 percent off for tickets on the occasion of its return after a long-term break due to COVID-19./.
