Culture - Sports Vietnamese futsal players begin trial in Spain Vietnamese futsal players Tran Van Vu and Nguyen Duc Hoa will have a one-month trial at O Parrulo Ferrol FS of Spain from this week.

Culture - Sports Vietnam dominates ASEAN Chess Championships 2019 Vietnam won 14 medals, including four golds, four silvers and six bronzes, at the ASEAN Chess Championships 2019 which closed in northern Bac Giang province on November 3.

Culture - Sports Table tennis tournament looks to bind Vietnamese community in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a table tennis tournament for the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 3, with the support of Japanese businesses that employ Vietnamese trainees.