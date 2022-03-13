Society UNDP helps Vietnam strengthen women’s resilience to climate change The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) to enhance gender mainstreaming in the National Adaptation Plan so that it is more gender-responsive and better able to meet the needs, priorities, and challenges faced by women, according to UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen.

Environment Ministries earmark 70 percent of budget for climate change adaptation: workshop Vietnamese ministries allocate more than 70 percent of their budgets to climate change adaptation, heard a launch workshop regarding climate public expenditure and investment review (CPEIR) of Vietnam on March 11.

Environment Vietnam’s garment-textile industry seeks to promote “green” production Vietnam's textile and garment industry is making efforts to realise its green production target and reduce emissions in a bid to help implement the Government’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).