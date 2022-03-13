HCM City: 500 youths cycle to kick start Earth Hour 2022
Close to 500 young volunteers joined a cycling held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) chapter in HCM City on March 13 to kick start this year’s Earth Hour campaign.
According to the organiser, the event aimed to raise public awareness of the benefits of environment protection and electricity efficiency and promote the 2022 Earth Hour campaign. The volunteers were divided into various groups to take part in multiple challenges taking place around the city in a bid to attract people’s attention to the Earth Hour event.
After being virtually hosted over the last two years because of COVID-19 impacts, the Earth Hour returns to HCM City this year with more practical and exciting projects, said Le Hoang Minh from the HCM City’s HCYU and head of the Earth Hour’s organising committee.
People in Vietnam, including HCM City, are gradually adjusting themselves to deal with the century’s biggest public health crisis, he said, adding that this time provides a good opportunity for humans to re-establish their relation with nature to build a better future where human and nature develop together.
From now to the end of this month, the organiser plans a host of activities to mark the 2022 Earth Hour. Most notably among these are the planting of 1,000 trees along roads, canals and rivers in suburban districts, care and protection of mangrove forests, campaigning young people nationwide to join a challenge on increasing green spaces, upgrade of power grid and public lighting system in alleys, and installation of new home electric wiring for disadvantaged households.
HCM City will turn off unnecessary electrical appliances from 7:30 to 8:30pm on March 26 evening./.