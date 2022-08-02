Health Vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities fails to meet requirements: Acting Health Minister The speed of vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities has not yet met the required progress, especially the injection of the 3rd and 4th shots for people aged over 18 and for children from five to under 12 years old, Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said on August 2.

Health Ministry preparing response plans for monkeypox The Ministry of Health (MoH) on August 1 held an online training session to guide medical facilities nationwide on the diagnosis and treatment of monkeypox in the context that the number of the cases worldwide is topping 22,000.

Health Red Journey marks 10 years of blood donation "Hanh trinh Do" (Red Journey), the country’s largest-scale blood donation campaign, has contributed to raising awareness about voluntary blood donation and handling blood shortages over the past 10 years.

Health Stronger efforts in monkeypox prevention urged Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed People’s Committees of cities and provinces to immediately issue instructions on the prevention and control of monkeypox.