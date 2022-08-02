HCM City accelerates COVID-19 vaccination for children
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City have requested authorities of districts and Thu Duc city to speed up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged five to under 18, in preparation for the new academic year 2023.
Children can get their jabs at schools and other community vaccination sites.
The municipal People's Committee asked the Steering Committees for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of districts and Thu Duc city to be responsible for deploying and informing parents of vaccination sites.
The Health Department requested the Department of Education and Training to strengthen information updating, and ordered three pediatric hospitals to always have injection teams ready in order to serve inoculation sites in all districts, and Thu Duc city.
HCM City is seeing a slightly rising caseload due to the new contagious sub-variants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, although the number of serious cases remains stable.
On July 29, the city recorded 141 new cases, while a few weeks ago it was only less than 50 each day.
Statistics from the municipal Department of Health show that the rate of booster vaccine shots against COVID-19 for children from 12 to under 18 in the city has reached only 19.86%. Meanwhile, the rate of 1st and 2nd shot for children from 5 to under 12 has stood at only 46.9% and 24.3% respectively./.