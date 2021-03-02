HCM City accelerates digital transformation in governmental organisations
Governmental staff deliver public services to citizens. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City plans to accelerate digital transformation in governmental organisations and promote e-government to heighten the efficiency and quality of public service delivery.
This is among the tasks for the city in conducting a plan on enhancing the application of information technology in governmental organisations, promoting e-government and ensuring cybersecurity between 2021 and 2025.
To this end, the southern economic hub will focus on developing digital infrastructure serving governmental offices; creating open databases with easy and friendly access to increase transparency, towards e-government, a digital economy, and a digital society; and ensuring information safety and cybersecurity.
A customer service centre of the Electricity Vietnam (EVN). (Photo: VNA)The city targets being among the top 5 performers in developing e-government and the top 3 in the ICT Development Index (IDI) and Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI).
It will provide more public utility services for people and businesses and improve interaction between them and authorities. It will also encourage innovative ideas and the use of technology in resolving public issues and increasing public satisfaction in public service delivery./.