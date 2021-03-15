HCM City actively supports development of key industrial products
Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities have implemented out support programmes for enterprises and key industrial products in a bid to further promote its industrial development in the next five years.
Accordingly, the municipal authorities will enhance trade promotions and market development activities both at home and abroad in order to provide information and introduce industrial products to businesses and investors.
Local industrial enterprises will be provided with funds to conduct market surveys and join domestic and foreign trade fairs.
Attention will be paid to developing human resources for key industries, including building and implementing training programmes for technicians, and researching and supporting technical development for rubber and plastic industries.
Measures to stimulate investment such as introducing investment incentives, supporting production and make it easier for local businesses to access capital sources, will be also implemented.
At the same time, the local authorities will also focus on reviewing and prioritizing the arrangement of land plots in industrial parks for rubber and plastic projects.
A centre for research, development and manufacturing of hi-tech molds and high precision molds to meet domestic and export demand, will be established.
Additionally, a “Made by Vietnam” programmme will be carried out to support mechanical and automation businesses and products.
With these efforts, the local authorities expect to increase key industrial sectors’ contributions to the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP), and attract more capital flows from economic sectors at home and abroad.
The city aims to quickly and effectively develop food and foodstuff processing, and mechanical industries./.