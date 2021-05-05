Culture - Sports Vietnamese theatre artists to attend online Asian festival The Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema will perform King Oedipus at the 6th Asian Theatre Schools Festival (AETC) held online due to COVID-19 in Beijing, China, from May 18 to 23.

Culture - Sports Quiz on Army Games launched The People’s Army Newspaper together with the Ministry of National Defence’s Department for External Relations held a press conference in Hanoi on May 4 to introduce a quiz on the International Army Games.