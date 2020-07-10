Environment Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.

Environment Ben Tre should prepare to cope with saline intrusion: NA official The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, which is one of the most vulnerable areas to climate change in the region, should map out a plan for building an irrigation network and enacting measures against saltwater intrusion with a vision for the next 50 years, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Phung Quoc Hien said at a working session with local authorities on July 8.

Environment New heatwave to hit northern and central regions A new severe heatwave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions in the next few days with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO The Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th UNESCO Executive Board on July 7 approved the Global Geoparks Council’s proposal to recognise Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark as a Global Geopark, the third of its kind in the country.