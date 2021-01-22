HCM City allocates land for physical training and sports facilities
Ho Chi Minh City will give priority to land in areas such as Thu Duc city, Can Gio and Binh Chanh districts to develop physical facilities, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
HCM City has allocated land in Thu Duc City, Can Gio and Binh Chanh districts to develop physical training and sports facilities. (Photo: baovephapluat.vn)
Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, has directed the city’s Department of Culture and Sports to coordinate with relevant departments to allocate land for sports facilities.
The city’s Department of Planning and Architecture will be responsible for adding sports facility projects to the urban development master plan.
For large residential projects, the Planning and Investment Department requires contractors to arrange land to build physical training and sports facilities.
The department will also call for investment for new sport centres in the city.
The department will work with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports to advise the People's Committee on annual sport activities, sport competitions at the high school level, and improvement of the activities of the sport federation.
Meanwhile, the Department of Culture and Sports will be responsible for implementing a number of projects under the project "Development of the city sport industry until 2035".
The department will focus on investing in and upgrading facilities for the sport industry.
In the mid-2000s, HCM City was the leading province in the country in sport facilities.
At that time, each district set a target to have at least one indoor sport centre, swimming pool, and outdoor stadium to meet the training needs of its residents.
In recent years, the population density in city has increased, and sport facilities no longer meet the needs of local residents./.