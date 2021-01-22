Culture - Sports Paintings feature the buffalo – zodiac sign for 2021 The buffalo, the zodiac sign for 2021, is the theme of a painting exhibition that opened at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum in central Da Nang city on January 21.

Upcoming film screening to celebrate 13th National Party Congress The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host a film screening to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Folk paintings displayed in Hai Phong Nearly 60 traditional folk paintings of different genres such as Dong Ho and Hang Trong, and those of Tay and Cao Lan ethnic minority groups are on display at an exhibition in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Various activities to be held in celebration of Tet Vietnamese people nationwide will have an opportunity to experience various activities to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021 in the new normal state aligned with pandemic prevention measures, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.