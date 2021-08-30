HCM City allows shippers to operate in COVID-19 “red zones” from August 30
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has allowed shippers to resume operations in eight COVID-19 “red zones” under certain conditions from August 30.
The decision is part of the city’s efforts to ensure the supply of food and necessities for local residents during social distancing period.
Under a document sent to localities and businesses across the city, shippers can operate in eight red zones of Thu Duc city, Districts 8 and 12, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon districts.
The shippers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and carry negative rapid COVID-19 test certificate. They will receive COVID-19 testing once a day in early morning by military medical staff in mobile medical stations in 312 wards, communes and townships across the city.
Shippers operating in the remaining 14 district should also receive at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine and show their negative testing result, which is valid in two days, according to the document.
The municipal People’s Committee assigned the Public Security Department and Department of Industry and Trade to work together to decide the operation methods of the shippers, monitor their activities and handle violations.
The committee also asked the Public Security Department to issue about 20,000 travel permits to workers in retail sector to ensure goods supply for locals.
HCM City has been the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country, with over 200,000 cases reported so far./.