Society Vientiane pagoda holds prayers for peaceful new year Buddhist practitioners and followers held prayers at Phat Tich Pagoda in the Lao capital of Vientiane on December 31 to wish for peace and happiness in the upcoming new year of 2021.

Society HCM City improves quality of pre-school education Ho Chi Minh City has increased its budget allocation for preschool education and has called on the private sector to invest in building kindergartens to meet increasing demand.

Society Nearly 280 Vietnamese brought home from Europe, Africa, South America Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens in more than 30 countries in Europe, Africa and South America were flown back to Vietnam on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at the arrangement of Vietnamese and foreign agencies on December 30-31.