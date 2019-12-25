HCM City announces hospital quality assessment results
Twenty hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City have been rated as ‘good’ based on a set of criteria issued by the Ministry of Health, according to the municipal Department of Health.
A patient registers for health check-up at the Thu Duc Hospital in HCM City (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Twenty hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City have been rated as ‘good’ based on a set of criteria issued by the Ministry of Health, according to the municipal Department of Health.
The criteria grades hospitals on a scale of five points as bad, average, moderately good, good, and very good.
The People’s 115 Hospital got the most points (4.47), followed by Hoan My Sai Gon General Hospital (4.45), Children’s Hospital No.1 (4.44), People’s Gia Dinh Hospital (4.44), and Hung Vuong Hospital (4.38).
A district-level hospital each in districts Thu Duc, 11 and 2 were also rated as ‘good’.
Most hospitals scoring highly have adopted various innovative solutions and activities to improve services and increase patient satisfaction, the department said on its website.
The hospitals with the lowest points were Anh Minh General Hospital (2.06), Than Dan Hospital (2.08), District 3 Hospital (2.13), Han Quoc Aesthetic Kim Hospital (2.27), AVA Van Lang Cosmetic Surgery Hospital (2.33), and Thao Dien Cosmetic Surgery International Hospital (2.48).
Last year only 12 hospitals had scored four points or above.
Eighty six hospitals were rated as ‘moderately good’ after scoring three points or above this year, an increase from 77 last year.
Between November 11 and December 12, the department conducted assessments of 110 hospitals.
They included 32 city-level hospitals, 23 district-level hospitals, 53 private hospitals, and two public hospitals managed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group./.