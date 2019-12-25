Health Communication campaign on HIV prevention launched in Ba Ria-Vung Tau A national campaign aiming to raise public awareness of HIV/AIDS as a communicable disease which could be prevented and controlled was launched in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on December 19.

Health Draft health insurance law adds benefits for patients Proposed amendments to the Health Insurance Law will add multiple benefits for insured patients, according to speakers at a conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 18.

Health Vietnam gets new generation vaccine technology from UK New vaccine production technology from a British university has been transferred to Vietnam which may help lower the cost and shorten production time.