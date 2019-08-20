Trieu Le Khanh, Vice Chairwoman of the VFF HCM City, speaks a press conference on the art show (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal television HTV will co-organise a music show on August 29 to raise funds for the national sea and islands foundation.The programme, broadcast live on the local TV, will inform the audience on outcomes of the fund’s operation last year and in the first eight months of 2019.Songs and dances praising the sea, islands, and patriotism will be staged by artists who recently visited the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and other islands to the southwest of the mainland and by those from the border and coast guard forces.An exchange with border and naval soldiers and fishermen will also be broadcast.Trieu Le Khanh, Vice Chairwoman of the VFF HCM City, said the fund has set the target of raising 30 billion VND (1.29 million USD) for the benefit of officers, soldiers and people living in border areas and islands; and to run communications campaigns to raise public awareness on the work of people who defend national sea and island sovereignty, among others.Last year, it received donations worth 38 billion VND, which was spent on a host of activities, including visiting new recruits; presenting gifts to officers, soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district; and building infrastructure for border and island areas.-VNA