Business Rubber Group to expand tyre, tube production Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters that directly affected it, the Vietnam Rubber Group achieved its revenue and profit targets for 2020.

Business Building materials market forecast to be robust in 2021 The building materials market is forecast to be robust this year, with the demand fuelled by the increase in infrastructure development investment and the recovery of the property market, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Business Two more Vietnamese dairy producers licensed to export to China Two more Vietnamese dairy producers have been granted with transaction codes for exporting their products to China by the Chinese General Administration of Customs, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department on January 11.