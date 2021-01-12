HCM City backs Uniqlo’s expansion: Official
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) meets with Osamu Ikezoe, General Director and Chief Operating Officer of Uniqlo Vietnam (second from left). (Photo: sggp.org.vn)HCM City (VNA) – A leader of Ho Chi Minh City has pledged to support the expansion of the Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo in the southern largest economic hub.
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong made the promise while receiving Osamu Ikezoe, General Director and Chief Operating Officer of Uniqlo Vietnam.
Lauding the company’s decision to choose the city as the destination for its first store in Vietnam, Phong said Uniqlo’s presence offers more garment options for local consumers.
He unveiled that the city plans to build itself into a shopping centre of Southeast Asia in the coming years.
Having stressed that Uniqlo’s new investment plans will be a positive highlight in Vietnam-Japan ties, the official asked the company to consider cooperating with Vietnamese material producers.
For his part, Ikezoe thanked the local authorities for supporting Uniqlo’s operations and expansion and vowed to make efforts in supplying the Vietnamese market, particularly HCM City, with the best garment products./.