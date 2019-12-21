Environment Quang Tri police save nine trafficked pangolins Police of Cam Lo district in the central province of Quang Tri have seized nine Sunda pangolins while the endangered animals were being trafficked in the locality.

Environment Infographic 10 ASEAN heritage parks of Vietnam With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Society Youth programme on primate protection in Vietnam launched A programme encouraging young people to join hands to protect primates in Vietnam was launched in Hanoi on December 15.