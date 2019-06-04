Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hospital managers, renowned doctors and investors from the Republic of Korea’s Gyeonggi province attended a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 to study investment opportunities in the field of health care in the southern economic hub.Director the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said his department and the Gyeonggi counterpart had signed minutes in 2018 on cooperation in human resources training, professional and management experience exchanges, and information technology application to serve medical examination and treatment.Under this document, 24 Vietnamese students were sent to the RoK for professional exchanges and intensive training, he said, adding that the RoK province also assisted Vietnam in research, diagnosis and prevention of cardiovascular diseases and cancer as well as in healthcare management issues.Ryu Yong Chol, director of Gyeonggi’s health department, evaluated HCM City as a potential market for medical investors from the RoK in general and Gyeonggi in particular, especially in the fields of pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment.The RoK province hopes to set up in-depth cooperation with HCM City in high-tech surgery for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and organ transplantation as well as specialised medical care like treatment of spine and joints, gynaecology, dentistry, orthopaedic injuries and cosmetic surgery.During the workshop, the Gyeonggi medical delegation was informed about laws on foreign investment in health care in Vietnam as well as regulations on the establishment and management of hospitals and private clinics, and management of pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment.In 2017, the health departments of HCM City and Gyeonggi province hosted successfully the Vietnam-RoK health care conference and set up a joint cooperation system including voluntary medical assistance, medical training and technology sharing.-VNA