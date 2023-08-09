Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Iran friendship and cooperative relations Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue leads a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on August 8-10. The visit, made at the invitation of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, marks a turning point in the history of bilateral ties, taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Politics NA Chairman receives Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association President National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for President of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA) Seyed Kamal Sajjadi in Tehran on August 8 (local time) as part of his official visit to Iran.