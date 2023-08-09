HCM City ceremony marks 76th anniversary of Indian Independence Day
HCM City (VNA) – A ceremony was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 9 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of India (August 15, 1947 - 2023).
Huynh Thanh Lap, Chairman of the Vietnam - India Friendship Association of HCM City, emphasised the long-standing relations between the two countries, which have consistently supported and assisted each other during the past struggles for national independence as well as national development at present.
Since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1972 and especially the elevation of relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, relations have reaped enormous achievements, he said, elaborating that they have held many high-level mutual visits, signed and effectively implemented a number of cooperation agreements, and developed increasingly substantive connections in all fields.
Lap thanked the Indian Consulate General and the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) for coordinating closely with HUFO to successfully organise activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties in 2022, along with friendship and people-to-people exchanges in the first months of 2023, helping strengthen the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
Madan Mohan Sethi, Indian Consul General in HCM City, affirmed that over the last 50 years, relations between India and Vietnam have been growing strongly. Bilateral links, especially between southern localities of Vietnam and his country, have reaped encouraging results in trade, investment, tourism, and technology.
The Indian Consulate General in HCM City pledges to continue promoting the effectiveness of cooperation between southern Vietnamese localities and Indian ones, the diplomat said, adding it will also work closely with HUFO to organise more people-to-people exchanges, thus helping lift bilateral relations to a new height./.