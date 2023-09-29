Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong receives the Cuban delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on September 29 hosted a reception for Cuban Minister of Construction Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana who is on a working visit to the southern metropolis.



At the reception, Cuong highlighted the thriving special cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, while proposing the Cuban minister support and pay attention to promoting cooperation between HCM City and Cuban localities in areas that the two sides are interested in.



He expressed his impression of the traffic and urban development in Cuba, saying that the city stands ready to promote cooperation with the country in the field of construction and urban development.



For his part, Minister Rene Antonio Mesa Villafana said his current visit aims to seek opportunities for cooperation with Vietnamese partners, including businesses in the city.



Cuban construction firms are eager to engage in the construction market in Ho Chi Minh City, he said, adding that Cuba is willing to provide Ho Chi Minh City with high-quality human resources in the construction field.



Cuba highly values the development potential of Ho Chi Minh City and wishes to promote cooperation with the city in fields, particularly construction and urban development, he said./.