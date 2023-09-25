HCM City delegation provides health check-ups for needy people in Cambodia
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) and the Union of Friendship Organisations in Ho Chi Minh City have visited, provided health check-ups and medicines, and presented gifts to Cambodians and those of Vietnamese origin in difficult circumstances in the neighbouring country.
The annual programme, which took place from September 22-26, has benefited 750 households in Phnom Penh capital city, and Kampot and Takeo provinces of Cambodia.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang emphasised the significance of the programme, which, he said, has contributed to tightening the friendship and traditional relationship between the two countries.
Dinh Thi Phuong Thao, head of the delegation, who is also Vice Chairwoman of the SCOVA’s HCM City chapter, said the programme has been carried out over the past 10 years, aiming to provide health care for Vietnamese in Cambodia.
Unlike the previous years, the 2023 programme has offered necessities and food to people in the country, she continued.
Within the framework of the event, the delegation presented a Vietnamese bookshelf worth 5 million VND (204 USD) to Cambodia-Vietnam friendship primary school in Takeo./.