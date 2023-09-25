Society Vietnam to host EC inspection team for anti-IUU fishing in October The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) recently approved a master plan for the upcoming fourth working session, scheduled for October 10 - 18, with the European Commission (EC) inspection team over the country’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Vietnamese politics academy welcomes new RoK Ambassador Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 25 for Choi Youngsam, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), who has just begun his term in Vietnam.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian border guards forces coordinate in border management The Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and representatives from the three border protection forces of Cambodia's Ratanakiri province discussed measures to ensure security, protect and manage border areas and combat cross-border crimes during their talks on September 25.

Society Vietnam, Cuba news agencies forge cooperation General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang held talks with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta in Hanoi on September 25.