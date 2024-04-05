Medical workers from Ho Chi Minh City provide free medical check-up for people in Savannakhet province. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the city’s Health Department on April 5 visited, provided health check-ups and medicines, and presented gifts to overseas Vietnamese and local residents living in difficult circumstances in Laos' Savannakhet province.



The activity was within the framework of the 4th Exhibition of Ho Chi Minh City and Friendship Provinces and Cities in Savannakhet in 2024.



As part of the delegation, young medical workers from major hospitals in the city delivered medical examinations and medicines, along with 500 gifts, 500 helmets, and milk worth a total of 385 million VND (15,400 USD).



Speaking at the event, Ha Phuoc Thang, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation of National Assembly deputies, said that the activity contributes to strengthening the friendship between the Parties, States and people of the two countries. It also showed the attention and support that Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and people give to the disadvantaged Vietnamese people in Savannakhet province.



On this occasion, the delegation also popularised information on Vietnam’s foreign policy, national unity policy, policies relating to overseas Vietnamese people and the city's achievements in the past year./.