HCM City: diverse activities to welcome New Year
Hanoi (VNA) - A variety of activities are set to be launched across Ho Chi Minh City as a way of the southern city welcoming the New Year, including special artistic performances, a countdown party, and a spectacular display of fireworks.
One of the most notable features of New Year’s Eve will be an array of high-altitude fireworks being set off at the entrance of the Saigon River Tunnel in District 2, in addition to another location at the Landmark 81 skyscraper situated in Binh Thanh district.
Apart from these locations, a third display will take place at a lower height and will be staged in Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11.
Each fireworks display will last for a total of 15 minutes and will start immediately after the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020, marking the beginning of the New Year.
Along with the epic fireworks display, a countdown party is due to transpire on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street from 8pm on December 31, before concluding at 0:30 am on January 1, 2020, thus bringing excitement to people across Ho Chi Minh City.
The show features three LED screens, each measuring 4.5 m x 6.5 m, with each one showcasing music and contemporary dance performances.
A programme on arts and 3D graphic lighting will take place at the headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee, as well as on streets throughout the centre of the city from December 31 until New Year’s Day.
Furthermore, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports will also organise a cycling tournament and art performances in District 9, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Can Gio districts on December 31, with other events in District 12, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Hoc Mon and Nha Be districts on January 1 for workers in industrial zones, according to Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV)./.
