Culture - Sports National museum hosts exhibition on army Some artworks from the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts collection have been put on display at the museum to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22).

Culture - Sports Tay Tuu flower village blooms for Tet Tay Tuu village, the largest flower growing area in Hanoi, is a must-see for tourists before Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with countless flowers all in full bloom.

Culture - Sports Athletes compete at World Vovinam Championship The biggest Vietnamese martial art festival in history has kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the participation of 365 trainers and athletes from 24 countries and territories.