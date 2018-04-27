Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang (R) and Dutch Consul General Carel Richter (Source: VNA)

– The Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on April 26 to mark the birthday of Dutch King Willem Alexander (King’s Day April 27) and the 45th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (April 9).Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang expressed his delight at the strong development of bilateral relations across the fields, especially in the exchange of high-level delegations and cooperation in water management, climate change adaptation, culture, education and tourism.Speaking highly of the role of the Consulate General in boosting collaboration between Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands, Mang affirmed that the city is willing to create the most favourable conditions for the Consulate General to carry out diplomatic events and cooperative activities in order to tighten the friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.Consul General Carel Richter stressed that the Netherlands maintains its position among the largest foreign investors in Vietnam and biggest European trade partners of the country.The bilateral partnership has flourished over the past 45 years, particularly in water management and climate change response, he stated.He confirmed that the Netherlands wants to help Ho Chi Minh City cope with flood challenges and further promote cooperation in agriculture, education and tourism.The country is also willing to implement a programme to increase the capacity of the State and private sectors in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.Last year, trade between HCM City and the Netherlands hit 1.2 billion USD. The Netherlands is now running 132 investment projects in Vietnam’s southern economic hub with a total capital of nearly 1.9 billion USD, ranking eighth out of the 95 countries and territories pouring capital into the city. Many Dutch-funded projects on the environment and agriculture are being carried out in Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA