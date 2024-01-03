HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City expects strong tourism growth in 2024 following its encouraging outcomes in 2023, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.



Last year, the city attracted nearly 5 million foreign visitors and over 35 million domestic tourists. Its tourism reached nearly 160 trillion VND (7.8 billion USD).



In 2023, it was honoured as “Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination” the “Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination” and was on the list of the world’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023.



Hoa said that the city set a target to attract about 6 million foreign visitors and 38 million domestic tourists this year, with 190 trillion VND in revenue.



According to the department, the city continues improving the quality of tourism products as well as diversifying local products. In addition to communication and promotion campaigns, it will pay more attention to making use of digital applications in the tourism sector.

Korean tourists visit Ho Chi Minh City's Post Office. (Photo: VNA)

It also continues to focus on existing tourism products associated with cultural and historical values, inner-city waterways and programmes that promote tourism linkage between the city and six regions and 46 localities across the country.



In 2024, the city will focus on implementing its tourism development strategy to 2030, toward the local tourism sector's comprehensive and sustainable development./.