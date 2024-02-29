Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's export furniture fair (HawaExpo 2024) will take place in the southern largest economic hub from March 6-9 with most of the exhibition space and trade promotion activities prioritised for domestic businesses, the organiser Viforest Fair has announced.

Speaking at a press briefing on February 29, Viforest Fair Chairman Nguyen Quoc Khanh said that the fair will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in district 7 and the White Palace Convention Centre - Pham Van Dong in Thu Duc city.

The fair is expected to attract more than 500 exhibitors, 80% of whom are domestic producers while the remainders include prominent wooden furniture and handicraft manufacturers from ASEAN countries as well as local and foreign design units, raw material suppliers, and accessory providers.

The organiser also actively coordinates with businesses to select the most outstanding products and latest collections to promote besides products that Vietnamese businesses can make. The move is expected to help show international buyers the capacity and potential of Vietnam's wood, furniture, and handicraft industry.

After HawaExpo 2024, Viforest Fair will organise the international outdoor style fair (Q-Fair) 2024 from March 9 -12 in Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh. The event is expected to have more than 1,000 booths from over 100 businesses./.