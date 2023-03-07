Health Hanoi to host Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2023 The 30th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Medipharm Expo 2023) will take place in Hanoi from May 10-13 with the participation of 350 domestic and foreign enterprises, the event's organisers have announced.

Health Thua Thien-Hue: cleft palate children offered free surgery A free-of-charge cleft palate operation programme, with the participation of doctors from Germany, is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 1 to 10, supporting children in need from across the nation.

Videos Military doctors offer treatment in Dak Lak border communes Border guards from the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak have built a number of medical clinics in border communes. The most recent one was built in late 2021 in La Lốp commune, making health services accessible to disadvantaged local people.

Health HCM City activates H5N1 bird flu response system The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has activated its surveillance system for early detection of all potentially suspected infections of Influenza A virus subtype H5N1 (A/H5N1), said Le Hong Nga, deputy head of the municipal Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).