Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee leads a delegation to visit Australia and New Zealand. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung is on a working visit to Australia and New Zealand, aiming to strengthen cooperation between the city and localities of the two countries.



During their trip to Australia, the delegation is scheduled to have working sessions with leaders of Melbourne city and to promote cooperation between the two cities on startups, innovation and creativity, urban planning and sustainable urban development.





Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp at the meeting with the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

The Australia visit is to strengthen the relationship between HCM City with Melbourne and Victoria state in general.



According to the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs, the southern city of Vietnam and Victoria State signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperation focusing on such fields as hotel and tourism vocational training, innovation and startup, trade promotion, and urban development.



Following the Australia visit, the delegation will travel to New Zealand where they are scheduled to meet with leaders of the Wellington Capital Council and NEC Group to learn experience in smart urban development./.