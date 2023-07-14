At a medical station in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City is among the 21 cities and provinces with the lowest fertility rate in the country, heard a local ceremony on July 14 to launch a communication campaign integrated with providing population quality improvement services in areas with low fertility rates this year.

Speaking at the event, Director of the municipal Bureau of Population – Family Planning Pham Chanh Trung said with a fertility rate of 1.39 children per woman of childbearing age, the city is facing two biggest challenges, namely low fertility rates and rapid population aging, which potentially cause heavy adverse consequences on social welfare and labour shortages.

The rate of people aged over 60 in the city has exceeded 10%. Last year, it had 1.033 million people aged more than 60, or 11.03% of its total population. These figures mark a milestone in the city's rapid process of population aging.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

To address the issue, the municipal health sector urged residents to join hands and support the message "Every family, every couple should have at least 2 children". It also raised awareness among young people about the significance of premarital health check-ups to screen, detect, and promptly treat reproductive health-related conditions.

Deputy Director of the bureau Pham Vu Hoang said the city needs to work closely with ministries and agencies to improve population quality./.