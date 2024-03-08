This year’s event features more than 20 key opinion leaders in various fields, beauty queens, singers, artists, and travel bloggers as image ambassadors. Along with that, it sees the participation of 30 famous Ao Dai designers from many localities across the country.

The festival is part of the project on the organisation of typical festivals and cultural and sports events in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2030 period.

It includes a variety of unique activities such as an art programme themed “Ao Dai – Colours of Ho Chi Minh City”, an Ao Dai exhibition and interaction space, and an online Ao Dai competition.

First launched in 2014, the festival has seen breakthroughs in both scale and quality, helping spread the love for Ao Dai among both visitors and locals, particularly civil servants, public employees, and female workers./.

VNA