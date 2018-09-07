Cooperation in education and training between Ho Chi Minh City and Germany’s Hessen state was discussed on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Cooperation in education and training between Ho Chi Minh City and Germany’s Hessen state was discussed in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7.Welcoming parliamentarians from Hessen state who came to attend the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany University, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu said that the university is a vivid illustration of the effective friendship collaboration between the two nations.Cooperation in education and training has been a highlight of the two nations’ bilateral ties, Thu stressed, adding that the Vietnam-Germany University, International German School, and Goethe Institute have been backed by both leaders of HCM City and its partners in Germany.Thu thanked Hessen state and other German localities for supporting the city in developing high-quality human resources, while also speaking highly of Germany’s education and training standards.HCM City wants Hessen state’s parliamentarians to connect education and training centres in Hessen with partners in the city, as well as introduce prestigious universities so that the city’s officials can pursue studies there to better their capacity, she stressed.Head of the Hessen parliamentary delegation Judith Lannert, for her part, expressed her delight over the robust achievements of the Vietnam-Germany University, which is a cooperative product of Hessen and HCM City.As a locality with long-standing traditional cooperative ties with Vietnam, Hessen hopes to work with the Vietnamese locality to bolster long-term collaboration in education and training, she said.Since 1992, Hessen state has granted some 110 scholarships for outstanding students at Vietnamese universities through Germany’s world university service.–VNA