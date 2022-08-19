HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on August 19 on the occasion of the National Day of Hungary (August 20).



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association Le Minh Triet expressed his belief that Vietnam – Hungary traditional ties will keep growing, especially when the two countries lifted their ties to comprehensive partnership level in 2018.



He said the association will continue working closely with the Consulate General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City to hold exchange activities, thus contributing to strengthening ties between the two peoples.



Triet also believed that once COVID-19 pandemic is under control, ties between the two countries, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Hungarian localities will enter a new period with more practical results.



Vice Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City Peter Paczuk expressed his delight at the development of bilateral ties, especially in economy, culture, education and tourism.



He introduced recent activities in the city in the fields of environment, culture, arts and education, and wished that they will continue in the future, particularly Stipendium Hungaricum scholarships for Vietnamese students in Hungary.



According to the HUFO, two-way trade between the two nations topped 1 billion USD in 2020, and 1.1 billion USD this year./.