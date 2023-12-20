HCM City highly values Japan’s support in infrastructure development: official
Ho Chi Minh City highly values Japan’s cooperation in and support for infrastructure development, and will create optimal conditions for Japanese constructors to implement such projects, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on December 20.
The official told visiting Uehara Atsushi, Vice-Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan during their meeting that Japan has helped HCM City with many infrastructure projects like Metro Line 1 and another on water supply improvement, suggesting the Japanese ministry continue to assist the city in the implementation of key projects.
In reply, Uehara Atsushi noted with pleasure the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Japan relations, especially the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World in November.
Leaders of the two countries agreed to accelerate official development assistance (ODA) projects, and strengthen cooperation activities in Vietnam, according to the official.
The Japanese guest expressed his hope that HCM City will pay more attention to removing obstacles to Japanese projects in the city, thus ensuring their progress, contributing to local development as well as the Vietnam-Japan relations./.