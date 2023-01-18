Health HCM City ready to respond to COVID-19 pandemic during Tet Ho Chi Minh City's health sector is ready to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays and festival season 2023.

Health Hanoi develops human resources for health sector Hanoi aims to have doctors at all healthcare stations by 2025, according to a human resources development plan for the 2022-2025 period issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Health HCM City sets targets for viral hepatitis prevention Ho Chi Minh City targets to reduce the rate of hepatitis B virus infection in children under five years old to less than 0.5%, and prevent mother-to-child transmission of the hepatitis B virus by 2050.