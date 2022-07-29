HCM City hopes for closer links with Indonesia, Italy
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi and Italian Consul General in the city Enrico Padula on July 28.
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents a gift to Indonesian Ambassador Denny Abdi at the meeting on July 28. (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi and Italian Consul General in the city Enrico Padula on July 28.
Talking to Ambassador Abdi, Nen expressed his hope for stronger relations between his city and Indonesia in economic, political and social affairs.
He also asked the two sides to carry out many activities to boost connectivity and assist each other in post-pandemic economic recovery.
Abdi pledged more contributions to help promote the Vietnam - Indonesia strategic partnership to a new height and raise bilateral trade to 15 billion USD by 2028 as targeted by their leaders.
Both host and guest shared the view that Vietnam and Indonesia have young population, so they need to pay more attention to education and cultural - historical research for young people.
Meeting new Consul General Enrico Padula, Secretary Nen called on the Consulate General of Italy to continue enhancing multifaceted ties between the European country and HCM City, especially in education and research, thus helping further intensify the Vietnam - Italy strategic partnership.
Padula vowed to make efforts to strengthen Italy's cooperation with HCM City and other localities of Vietnam in potential cooperation areas.
A number of activities are set to be jointly held by Vietnam and Italy in 2023, when they will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, to foster collaboration in economy, culture, education, and tourism, according to the diplomat./.