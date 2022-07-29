Politics Vietnam, Turkmenistan exchange greetings on anniversary of diplomatic ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 29 exchanged messages of greetings with his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Turkmenistan diplomatic relationship (1992-2022)

Politics Vietnam attends CPC and World Marxist Political Parties Forum A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Le Hoai Trung, member of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, attended the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Marxist Political Parties Forum held virtually on July 28.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.