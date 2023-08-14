– Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on August 14, noting that Israel is a partner that his city wishes to learn from and cooperate with in the fields of innovation and technology.The host official said HCM City hopes to be the locality that implements cooperation between the Vietnamese and Israeli Governments, especially in the two above realms.The southern economic hub of Vietnam is working to become an innovation centre in the region, he noted, adding that it has sufficient space and room to develop connections in technology, startup, and innovation with Israeli partners.Mai suggested that on the basis of the Governments’ cooperation, an agreement on innovation partnership be built between HCM City and Israeli partners.The two sides can also promote investment and trade ties while working together to transfer agricultural techniques and technologies, along with new solutions and technologies for climate change response, he added.For his part, Barkat said he is impressed with the dynamic development of Vietnam, including HCM City.He held that the recent signing of the Vietnam - Israel free trade agreement will open up many opportunities for mutually beneficial development cooperation, particularly in the areas Israel is strong at such as startup, innovation, and technological solutions to global issues like high technology development, agriculture, climate change, and urban governance.HCM City in particular and Vietnam in general should build startup and innovation support centres to attract startups, the minister went on, adding that Israel is ready to share its experience in this regard and other fields of its strength such as hi-tech farming and technological solutions.He also expressed his hope that the city will enhance cooperation with Israeli partners, assist Israeli businesses in marketing and distributing technological products and solutions, and increase bilateral trade, especially in the goods his country has high demand for like farm produce and consumer products./.