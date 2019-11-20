Politics Vietnam, UNDP enjoy fruitful cooperation: UNDP official Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had a meeting in Hanoi on November 19 with UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitin Wiesen.

Politics Communist parties of Vietnam, France enhance cooperation Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 19 for a visiting delegation from the French Communist Party (PCF) led by Politburo member Jean Charles Negres.

Politics Chief of General Staff Phan Van Giang welcomes Cambodian guest Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, received General Chea Tara, Director of the National Defence University (NDU) of Cambodia, in Hanoi on November 19.

Politics Legislators to vote on amended Labour Code on November 20 National Assembly deputies will vote to pass the amended Labour Code in the morning of November 20, during the NA’s ongoing eighth session in Hanoi.