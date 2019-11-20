HCM City hopes to intensify cooperation with Australia: official
At the reception (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem hosted a reception in the city for a delegation from the Australian Political Exchange Council led by Chief of the Office of the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training of Australia’s Queensland state Laura Fraser Hardy on November 20.
Liem said the annual visit reflects the council’s attention to Vietnam – Australia ties, and Australia – Ho Chi Minh City ones in particular, adding that the exchange between young political leaders contributes to raising mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
Over the past years, it has held various activities to foster ties with Australian states, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship with New South Wales state, and establishing friendly cooperative ties with the Northern Territory of Australia.
As the potential of cooperation between the city and Australian localities remains huge, he suggested stepping up bilateral collaboration across trade, investment, tertiary and vocational training, innovation and start-ups, and agricultural technology.
Hardy, for her part, spoke highly of the outcomes of working sessions with several Vietnamese ministries, agencies and social organisations, expressing her wish to join the Vietnam goods fair in Melbourne from November 26 – 28 to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine and Ho Chi Minh City’s quality products.
Australia is now the 17th largest foreign investor among the 106 countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City, with 182 projects worth 188 million USD. Two-way trade between the city and Australia reached 979 million USD last year.
Over 300,000 Australian people visited Ho Chi Minh City last year, making the country one of the 10 largest sources of tourist arrivals in the city over the past years./.
