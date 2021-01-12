President of the VUFO in HCM City Vuong Duc Hoang Quan speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Orgnisation (VUFO) in HCM City on January 12 held an annual meeting with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) in the city. – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Orgnisation (VUFO) in HCM City on January 12 held an annual meeting with foreign non-governmental organisations (NGO) in the city.

Addressing the event, President of the VUFO in HCM City Vuong Duc Hoang Quan thanked the General Consulates of countries, business associations, foreign organizations and foreign NGOs as well as individuals for their contributions in sustainable poverty reduction and socio-economic development in the city and Vietnam as a whole.

This has helped Vietnam complete Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals earlier than scheduled, he said.

Noting that many localities and regions of Vietnam still face difficulties, especially impacts from COVID-19 pandemic , climate changes and natural disaster, he said that the city and Vietnam need great assistance from the international community and foreign NGOs.

HCM City hopes to receive support in education-training, vocational training, the provision of medical services to the poor, HIV/AIDS and drug prevention and control, as well as in raising public awareness of the rights of children and women as well as environmental protection and traffic safety.

The VUFO in HCM City will continue coordinate with authorised agencies to give guidelines on legal and administrative procedures to the organizations, as well as in managing and using the assistance, he said.

Currently, HCM City is hosting 163 foreign NGOs, which operate mostly in education-training, social welfare, community development, environment and climate change response.

In 2020, the city People’s Committee approved the reception of 124 aid packages worth nearly 84.2 million USD./.

VNA