An artisan introduces his works which are being on showcase at the main gate area of the flower road in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has planned a panoply of activities to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, which falls on February 11-17 this year.



Of note, get-togethers with overseas Vietnamese and the foreign diplomatic corps in the city are set to be held on February 4 and 6.



Meanwhile, a ceremony to offer flowers and incense to late President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang will take place on February 8.



Fireworks will light up the sky at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve on February 11.



Flower festivals will be arranged at District 1’s Tao Dan Park and District 7 from February 6-17, with more than 3,000 exhibits being showcased.



A book street festival and flower road will be organised along Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall from February 9 to 15.



Also to mark the occasion, local authorities presented aid packages totalling 813 billion VND (35.07 million USD) to more than 550,000 policy beneficiaries, people who rendered service to the nation, Heroic Mothers, poor families, the elderly, and those hit by the pandemic.



Celebrations must follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19./.