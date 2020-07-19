Culture - Sports Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

Culture - Sports FIFA bans 11 Dong Thap footballers from playing worldwide The world football governing body FIFA has banned 11 Vietnamese footballers for betting offences relating to the 2019 National U21 Football Championship’s qualifying round when they played for Dong Thap.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition showcases Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 More than 100 photos depicting how Vietnam combated COVID-19 are on display in Phan Boi Chau Park in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue’s capital, Hue city.