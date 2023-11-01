Business Quality–based branding of fruits and vegetables to tap opportunities of UKVFTA for export expansion Quality and brand are recognised as decisive factors for Vietnam’s fruits and vegetables to tap the opportunities from the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) and expand export to this highly demanding market, said Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (Vinafruit).

Business Petrol prices go up on November 1 The Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance on November 1 decided to continue raising the retail prices of petrol products.

Business Number of newly-established firms up 21.7% in October Vietnam saw over 15,400 newly-established enterprises with total registered capital of 125.8 trillion VND (5.1 billion USD) and a registered workforce of 131,600 in October, up 21.7% in the number of firms, 7.4% in capital and 64.3% in the number of labourers over the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).