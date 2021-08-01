HCM City launches first International Photo Contest
Anh sao (Starlight) Bridge in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7 – a popular meeting place for the people of Ho Chi Minh City at the weekend. (Photo coutesy of the organisers)
Hanoi (VNA) - The debut version of the Ho Chi Minh City International Photo Contest 2021 has opened for all amateur and professional photographers from around the world, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
The contest will feature four sections, including open colour, open monochrome, travel, and daily life, the organisers Ho Chi Minh City Photographic Association (HOPA) said.
Each entrant is able to participate in any one or all sections, whilst they can also submit a maximum of four photos per section, with a total of 16 photos for all sections.
Entries should therefore be sent to the organisers by October 15, at www.hopaphotocontest.com.
Alongside renowned domestic experts, the judging panel will also consist of international experts, including Yousuf Tusha of Bangladesh and André Torè of France.
A ceremony to announce the winners and open an exhibition showcasing the winning photos is scheduled to take place on November 30 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The event is being carried out by the Ho Chi Minh City Photographic Association (HOPA), under the patronage of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP).
This is along with the recognition of the Photographic Society of America (PSA), Image Sans Frontiere (ISF) label, and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA)./.
