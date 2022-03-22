Politics President requires poularising task of building law-governed state President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged stronger communication activities to raise Party members and people’s awareness about the task of building a law-governed state.

Politics Vietnam proposes five measures to achieve net-zero targets at 144th IPU Vietnam presented five proposals to promote parliaments' actions to achieve net zero targets at the plenary meeting of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.

Politics Vietnam-Japan relationship at its best ever: Party official The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is at its best ever and the two countries have substantial potential and opportunities to expand and deepen their friendship and mutual trust, a Vietnamese Party official has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 22.