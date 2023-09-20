HCM City looks for new technologies toward smart transport system
Study of new technologies is underway in Ho Chi Minh City to complete its transport system, and ease traffic congestion that has plagued the southern hub for a long time.
The smart transport management centre is connected with 875 traffic cameras and 216 traffic lights. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)
According to Director of HCM City Urban Transport Management Centre Do Van Tan, the city has 9 million vehicles on the road, including 7.8 million motorbikes and 865,000 cars.
The increase in the number of personal vehicles has exerted enormous pressure on the city’s transport infrastructure, he said, highlighting that the transport sector is working to catch up with new technologies to improve the city’s smart transport system.
The city put into operation its first smart transport management centre in 2019, which is connected with 875 traffic cameras and 216 traffic lights.
The centre has helped local residents get updated with the traffic situation via website and mobile application, he said, adding information about vehicles with traffic violations is sent directly to competent forces to carry out off-site traffic penalties./.