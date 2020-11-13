Politics NA approves four bills, two resolutions on November 13 The 14th National Assembly’s 10th session convened the ninth working day in Hanoi on November 13, adopting four draft laws and two resolutions.

Politics NA approves Resolution on participation in UN peacekeeping operations All 455 lawmakers present at the 14th National Assembly’s 10th session in Hanoi on November 13 voted in favour of a resolution on Vietnam's engagement in the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Politics NA adopts resolution on central budget allocation for 2021 The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on central budget allocation for 2021 during its ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 13.

Politics 14th National Assembly adopts revised laws The 14th National Assembly adopted the amended Law on Residency during its ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 13.