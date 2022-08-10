Politics Foreign military attachés visit naval brigade in Quang Ninh A delegation of foreign military attachés visited Brigade 147 of Naval Region 1, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on August 9, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) daily reported.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ministry of Public Security seeks stronger cooperation with UN agencies Minister of Public Security To Lam has asked the new UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesis, to further promote cooperation between his ministry and UN agencies in transnational crime combat and peacekeeping.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia maintain solidarity, mutual support: Party official Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Vo Van Thuong received Hun Manet, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, in Hanoi on August 9.