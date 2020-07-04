HCM City, Mekong Delta localities set up tourism linkage council
Ho Chi Minh City and 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta set up a tourism linkage council at a conference on July 4 reviewing their cooperation on tourism development in the first six months of this year.
HCM City and the Mekong Delta signed a tourism development cooperation agreement last December.
Director of HCM City’s Tourism Department Bui Ta Hoang Vu highlighted the encouraging results of the cooperation, with 5,000 foreign travellers departing HCM City to Mekong Delta localities in the first two months of the year, up 14 percent year on year.
He reported that the city’s revenues from tourism in June picked up 13.5 percent from the same period last year, partly thanks to new products and new tourism routes linking HCM City with Mekong Delta localities.
Vice Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien said links between HCM City and Mekong Delta localities have helped the two sides expand tourism markets.
Nguyen Huu Tho, chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, urged the sides to pay attention to developing human resources to serve tourism development in the region./.