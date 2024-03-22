VFF Ho Chi Minh City award certificates of merit to 187 groups and 52 individuals for their contributions to the fundraising last year in the city. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front (VFF) mobilised over 300 billion VND (12.1 million USD) last year to support the poor, residents, officers, soldiers, and workers in border, sea and island areas across the country.

At the meeting on March 22 to review fundraising and management, deputy chairman of the committee Pham Minh Tuan said with the funds, the city provided support to more people with groups of beneficiaries expanded, plus the support was more practical to meet the beneficiaries’ needs in housing, education, and health care.

Meanwhile, activities for the border, sea and islands are also carried out through specific and practical projects.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), a total of 425,000 Tet gift pakages worth more than 216 billion VND were given to poor households and people in disadvantaged areas.

However, Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the committee, acknowledged that besides positive results, the fundraising still has limitations, pointing to the decreases of 20% and 30%, respectively, in the "For the Poor" fund and the “For National Seas and islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund.

The coordination among organisations in providing housing support is still insufficient, she said./.