Culture - Sports Paragliders enjoy spectacular flights over Mu Cang Chai terraced fields Dozens of professional Vietnamese and foreign paragliding pilots will gather to showcase their spectacular and innovative paragliding skills in Mu Cang Chai, home of one of the 10 most beautiful terraced rice fields in the world.

Culture - Sports Tran Temple Festival 2022 opens in Nam Dinh The Tran Temple Festival 2022 has opened at the Tran Temple - Chua Thap historical and cultural relic site in Nam Dinh city, Nam Dinh province, on the occasion of the 722nd death anniversary of Saint Tran.

Culture - Sports Hanoi working to build own cultural brand Hanoi is making the best use of its cultural and human resources to create internal strength and an important driving force to act for its sustainable development.