HCM City Museum of Fine Arts showcases 152 ancient, contemporary artworks
Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A total of 152 ancient and contemporary artworks are on display at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts until October 2 to celebrate its 35th anniversary (1987 – 2022).
The exhibits include 49 ancient pottery items dating back between the 12th and 20th centuries, alongside 73 contemporary paintings and 24 sketches produced by both established senior artists and young talents from 1939 – 2021. They all originate from the museum’s own collection.
Director Tran Thanh Binh of the museum said the exhibition aims to introduce to the public a part of heritages collected and preserved by the museum over the last 35 years.
No matter they are old or new, they are connected with each other in a way that depicts the movement of Vietnam’s cultural and arts flow, he said.
They demonstrate the thinking, perception and aesthetics of the predecessors and contemporaries, he added./.