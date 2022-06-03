Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will hold “A night of classical” at HCM City Opera House on June 11.



The event, which is under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, aims to present an overview of Russian music over more than 150 years to music lovers.



The concert will begin with "Overture" from the opera “Tsar’s Bride” by composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov (1844 -1908). This is his 10th of 15 works written about the first Russian tsar.



An excerpt from the opera “Prince Igor” by Alexander Borodin (1833-1887), another Russian composer, will also be performed at the event.



The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy “snow storm”, a famous music illustration by composer Georgy Sviridov (1915-1998). The lyrics were used as the introduction for a television news broadcast and were widely loved.



“Festive Overture” by Shostakovich, which was written on the occasion of the October Revolution in 1917, will also be performed at the show.



Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc of HBSO, who won a second prize at the SLO-ASEAN Vocal Competition 2016 held in Singapore, will take the stage.



The concert will close with a performance of Sergei Prokofiev's No. 1 symphony, entitled "Classic", featuring traditional elements and composed in the 19th century./.