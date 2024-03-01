Politics Two Japan MSDF ships make port call in Hai Phong city Vice chairman of Hai Phong city People’s Committee Hoang Minh Cuong on February 29 afternoon received a delegation from two vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) that are making a port call to the Vietnamese northern port city.

Politics PM congratulates Cambodia on successful 5th Senate election Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 29 sent a letter of congratulations to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on the country’s successful organisation of the Senate election for the 5th term.

Politics Promoting intellectuals, artists’ role in national development critically important: President President Vo Van Thuong joined representatives of intellectuals, scientists, and artists nationwide in a gathering held in Hanoi on February 29, stressing the importance of promoting their role in national construction and defence.

Politics Vietnam wants to continue promoting cooperation with UN: Diplomat Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 29 presented his credentials to Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.