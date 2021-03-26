HCM City: poverty threshold set at 36 million VND
The poverty threshold for the 2021-2025 in Ho Chi Minh City will be set at 36 million VND (1,556 USD) in annual income per capita, according to Decision No.995/QD-UBND recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee.
A poor vender sells different items on HCM City street. (Photo: VNA)
From 2021, households who escape poverty must have annual income per capita of more than 46 million VND.
The Decision also states that near-poor households have average income ranging from over 36 million VND to 46 million VND.
HCM City’s multi-dimensional measures of poverty will include five dimensions: health, education - training, employment – social insurance, decent living conditions, and annual income. There will be 10 indicators in the five dimensions of poverty.
The city began using multi-dimensional poverty measures in 2016, aiming to achieve sustainable poverty reduction and access to basic services by the poor.
The Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs is ordered to join hands with competent sectors to make a list of poor and near-poor families in accordance with the city’s multi-dimensional standards for 2021-2025.
Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of 24 districts and Thu Duc city are responsible for reviewing and setting up lists of poor and near poor households each year, as well as carrying out measures to improve the poor and near-poor’s accessibility to basic social services./.